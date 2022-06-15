Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.89

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.89 and traded as low as $8.65. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 649 shares changing hands.

Separately, Investec lowered shares of Tiger Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86.

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods primarily in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.

