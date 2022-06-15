Titleist Asset Management LTD. Purchases Shares of 12,712 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,712 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in FedEx by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,148,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $295,463,000 after buying an additional 323,340 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $374,336,000 after acquiring an additional 298,865 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FedEx by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $8.20 on Wednesday, hitting $238.15. The stock had a trading volume of 47,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,803. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $304.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.40. The company has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.30.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.