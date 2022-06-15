Tokes Reaches Market Cap of $3.20 Million (TKS)

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Tokes coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tokes has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tokes alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001798 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000216 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Profile

Tokes (TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.