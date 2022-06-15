TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.54

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.54 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.00). TomCo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.41 ($0.00), with a volume of 5,348,741 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of £6.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49.

TomCo Energy Company Profile (LON:TOM)

TomCo Energy Plc operates as an oil shale exploration and development company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

