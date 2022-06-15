Toroso Investments LLC Has $17.87 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,209,000 after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $724,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 45,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,180,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,780 shares of company stock worth $44,685,176 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,143.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,363.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,630.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

