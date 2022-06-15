Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 11,620 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $322.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $349.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $313.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

