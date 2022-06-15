TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Short Interest Update

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500,400 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the May 15th total of 760,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquard & Bahls AG lifted its position in TransAlta by 363.3% in the first quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 11,351,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901,600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,841,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,860,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TransAlta by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,494,000 after acquiring an additional 812,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 805,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,055. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.08.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $580.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.65 million. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TAC. Bank of America lowered shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

