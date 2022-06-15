TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.26. TriState Capital has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.94.
TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriState Capital will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.
TriState Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TriState Capital (TSC)
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.