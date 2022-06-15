TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.26. TriState Capital has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.94.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriState Capital will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 26,106 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TriState Capital by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 503,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,656,000 after buying an additional 11,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in TriState Capital by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

