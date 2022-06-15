United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Stock Price Down 4.9%

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Rating) shares were down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.02). Approximately 1,090,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,528,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05 ($0.02).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.38. The firm has a market cap of £12.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95.

Get United Oil & Gas alerts:

United Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:UOG)

United Oil & Gas Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, other countries in Europe, and Latin America. The company holds interests in the Abu Sennan concession located in the Western Desert region of onshore Egypt; the Podere Gallina license located in the Po Valley region of Italy; and the Walton Morant license located in offshore Jamaica.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.