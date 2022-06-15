United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Stock Price Down 4.9%

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Rating) shares were down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.02). Approximately 1,090,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,528,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05 ($0.02).
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.38. The firm has a market cap of £12.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95.
United Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:UOG)
