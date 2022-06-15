United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Lifted by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 24.2% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $35,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UPS traded up $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.56. 66,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,406. The stock has a market cap of $154.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.72. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $220.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.69.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

