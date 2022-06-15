Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE UUU opened at $3.39 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $9.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 1.86.
About Universal Security Instruments (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Security Instruments (UUU)
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.