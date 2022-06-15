V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 18,275,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,437,000 after buying an additional 290,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,070,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,294,000 after buying an additional 120,650 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,130,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,541,000 after buying an additional 102,269 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,898,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,873,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,895,000 after purchasing an additional 405,556 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,975.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh M. Brown acquired 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253 over the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BRO stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $55.28. The company had a trading volume of 12,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,988. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average of $65.42. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.58 and a 12 month high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.88.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

