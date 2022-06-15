V Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.72% of ATAC US Rotation ETF worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RORO. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 121,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 18,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,161,000.

RORO traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.50. 34,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,283. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average of $18.65. ATAC US Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $25.43.

