V Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.18. The company had a trading volume of 51,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,226. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $412.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $176.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $367.31 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.04.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

