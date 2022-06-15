Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VBB) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VBB – Get Rating) dropped 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.23. Approximately 712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.09.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (VBB)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Receive News & Ratings for Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.