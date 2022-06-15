Vance Wealth Inc. Invests $297,000 in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,748,000 after acquiring an additional 774,549 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,365,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $20,750,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,978,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2,901.9% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,895,000 after acquiring an additional 69,008 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IBB traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.62. 103,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,505. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.19. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.67 and a one year high of $177.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

