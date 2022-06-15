Vanilla Network Price Reaches $0.93 on Top Exchanges (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $524,982.06 and approximately $153.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00004081 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,622.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,301.34 or 0.27779143 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.83 or 0.00409251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00068460 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00037452 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.