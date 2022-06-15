Vera Bradley, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:VRA)

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Vera Bradley in a report issued on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vera Bradley’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $4.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.78. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,708,000 after purchasing an additional 135,786 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after purchasing an additional 51,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after purchasing an additional 137,181 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,735,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 94,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

