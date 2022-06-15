Verge Trading Down 34% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Verge has a total market cap of $53.07 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 34% lower against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000270 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002912 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00022340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00224304 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006730 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000814 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000628 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,505,965,663 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

