Vericrest Private Wealth Purchases Shares of 4,505 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Vericrest Private Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000.
NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $82.11. 176,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,595,278. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.16. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.94 and a 52-week high of $86.34.
