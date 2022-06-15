VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Tops $0.42

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $28.83 million and $28,344.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,091.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,342.02 or 0.32704305 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00392183 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00073171 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00037158 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 68,861,209 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.