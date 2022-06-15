Virtu Financial LLC Buys 7,045 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.64. 156,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,038,371. The stock has a market cap of $140.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $22.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.90.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

