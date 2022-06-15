Wafra Inc. Acquires 20,316 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wafra Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,316 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.4% of Wafra Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $51,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 303,824 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $102,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,782 shares of company stock valued at $9,221,039. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

META traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.35. 1,207,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,612,109. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.36 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.46.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.76.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

