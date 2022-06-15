Warburg Research Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €27.10 Price Target

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) received a €27.10 ($28.23) price objective from research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 121.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €16.00 ($16.67) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($31.25) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.00) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($22.92) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of TEG stock traded down €0.53 ($0.55) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €12.22 ($12.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 3.42. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €15.13 ($15.76) and a 12-month high of €29.37 ($30.59). The company has a 50 day moving average of €18.16 and a 200 day moving average of €21.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.85.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

