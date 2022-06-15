Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the May 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 45,089 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Lloyd Park LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 35.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 115,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 30,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WEA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,388. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $14.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

