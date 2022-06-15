Westshore Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.78. The company had a trading volume of 124,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,789,804. General Electric has a twelve month low of $67.14 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.90 and its 200-day moving average is $89.92. The company has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.01.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

