Westshore Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Westshore Wealth LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,399 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $119.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,961,874. The company has a market capitalization of $326.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.26. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

