Westshore Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Westshore Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,298 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 126,528.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362,234 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,465,087,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Newmont by 10,363.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,207,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,752 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,515,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Newmont by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,222,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

In other Newmont news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,477 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $344,639.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,914,333. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,516,580. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 0.37. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.68.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

