Westshore Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,548 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 875,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,986,000 after acquiring an additional 23,070 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HP by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 566,031 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $21,520,000 after acquiring an additional 58,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.36. 244,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,380,449. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.07. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Barclays upped their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Broussard bought 6,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,733. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

