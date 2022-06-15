Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Sells 175 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52,510 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

NEE stock opened at $71.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $140.42 billion, a PE ratio of 96.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

