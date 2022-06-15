Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Trading Up 8.6%

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.35 and last traded at $60.35. Approximately 47,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,283,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.59.

WIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.61.

The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $341.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,610,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

