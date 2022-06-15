Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Shares Down 11.1%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Rating) was down 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $88.10 and last traded at $88.10. Approximately 118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.15.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.19 and a 200 day moving average of $103.99.

About Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF)

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

