Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Reaches $22,615.06

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $6.10 billion and approximately $703.08 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22,615.06 or 0.99816032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00032054 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00019906 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 269,601 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

