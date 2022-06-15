Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.94 and last traded at $55.94. Approximately 253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.89.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xero from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.22.

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company worldwide. The company offers Xero, a cloud-based accounting software that connects small businesses to their advisors. It also provides Xero mobile app; and accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Cashbook or Xero Ledger, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero tax tools.

