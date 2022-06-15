Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.85

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 4762 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.43. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.82%.

In related news, Director Laura Durr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $78,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,026.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 16.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Xperi by 40.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,439,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after acquiring an additional 417,906 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Xperi in the first quarter worth $1,979,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 27.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 367.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 935,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,196,000 after purchasing an additional 735,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

