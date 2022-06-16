10,000 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Purchased by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Micron Technology by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.04.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.58. 641,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,444,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

