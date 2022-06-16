103,964 Shares in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) Acquired by Vantage Financial Partners LLC

Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 103,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000. Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLBL. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,794,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,346,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,000.

Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.66. 29,585 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.60.

