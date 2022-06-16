11,277 Shares in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Bought by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,277 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Watsco by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Watsco by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

NYSE WSO traded down $18.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $226.99. The stock had a trading volume of 17,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,250. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $239.62 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.77.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $2.20 dividend. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.84%.

In related news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.17.

About Watsco (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.