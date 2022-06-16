11,800 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Acquired by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 60,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JHMM traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.14. 6,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,660. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.02 and a 1 year high of $56.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.40.

