16,303 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,303 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.94.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TTD traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.41. The company had a trading volume of 139,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,699,274. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day moving average of $70.18. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.15.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

