237 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Purchased by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 237 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 91,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.71.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $7.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $235.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,354. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

