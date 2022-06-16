2,617 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by Echo45 Advisors LLC

Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,617 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Salesforce by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Salesforce by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Salesforce by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after purchasing an additional 805,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after purchasing an additional 564,493 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,701,429,000 after purchasing an additional 655,371 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $558,305.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.79, for a total transaction of $494,017.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,435 shares of company stock valued at $22,250,485. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $6.68 on Thursday, reaching $161.87. 143,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,901,036. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.99. The company has a market cap of $161.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

