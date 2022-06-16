38,423 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,423 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,581 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,232 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $91,672,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 970.3% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,171,452 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded down $5.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.88. The stock had a trading volume of 550,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,462,406. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.31.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.61.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

