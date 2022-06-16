3,963 Shares in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Acquired by Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $997,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 25,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,638,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,378,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ICF traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.66. 374,660 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.77.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.