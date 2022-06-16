54,509 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,000. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises 0.7% of Ascent Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VFH. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 231.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter.

VFH traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.70. 12,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,381. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $102.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.11.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

