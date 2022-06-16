68,393 Shares in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Acquired by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 68,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,080,000 after acquiring an additional 163,630 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,811,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,982 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

AEE opened at $83.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.79 and a 200 day moving average of $89.78. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

