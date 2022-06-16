78,521 Shares in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned 0.06% of Donaldson at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,560,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,513,000 after purchasing an additional 410,487 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,569,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,803,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,895,000 after buying an additional 1,026,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,520,000 after buying an additional 137,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,481,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,935,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $382,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

DCI traded down $1.99 on Thursday, reaching $46.29. 9,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,191. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

