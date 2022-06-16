8,250 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Acquired by Compass Financial Advisors LLC

Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,325,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 304,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,333,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $525,000.

BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.07 during trading hours on Thursday. 4,200,062 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33.

