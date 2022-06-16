86,083 Shares in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Purchased by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 86,083 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in F.N.B. by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 177,240 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,543,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 1,236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 167,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 155,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,482,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,230,000 after acquiring an additional 211,390 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.51. 146,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,856,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $14.11.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNB. StockNews.com began coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.62.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

