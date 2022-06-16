8X8 PROTOCOL Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,990.00 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 16th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $255,506.17 and approximately $8,990.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000298 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000205 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002018 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

